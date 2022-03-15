Dog-friendly workout classes hosted at Louisville bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dog-friendly workouts have hit the Highlands.

PG&J’s Dog Park Bar is hosting a weekly kickboxing class, and it’s completely free. The fun, full-body cardio workout is open to everyone 21 and up, no dog necessary.

“Our coaches know how to make it doable, fun and challenging no matter who you are!” a post on the bar’s Facebook page says.

Sessions must be booked beforehand here. There are loaner boxing gloves available and yoga mats are recommended.

Yoga classes will also be hosted at PG&J’s on the first Sunday of every month starting on April 3.

Those interested in bringing their dogs to PG&J’s Dog Park Bar must register their dog beforehand here.

