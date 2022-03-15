Advertisement

Dog-friendly workout classes hosted at Louisville bar

Yoga classes will be hosted at PG&J’s on the first Sunday of every month starting on April 3.
Yoga classes will be hosted at PG&J’s on the first Sunday of every month starting on April 3.(Facebook: PG&J’s Dog Park Bar)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dog-friendly workouts have hit the Highlands.

PG&J’s Dog Park Bar is hosting a weekly kickboxing class, and it’s completely free. The fun, full-body cardio workout is open to everyone 21 and up, no dog necessary.

“Our coaches know how to make it doable, fun and challenging no matter who you are!” a post on the bar’s Facebook page says.

Sessions must be booked beforehand here. There are loaner boxing gloves available and yoga mats are recommended.

Yoga classes will also be hosted at PG&J’s on the first Sunday of every month starting on April 3.

(Story continues below post)

Those interested in bringing their dogs to PG&J’s Dog Park Bar must register their dog beforehand here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The Big Conn" dives into the story of former social security attorney Eric C. Conn, imprisoned...
Apple to tell story of imprisoned Eastern Kentucky lawyer with ‘The Big Conn’
Ky. Gov. Beshear reports steady decline in Covid-19 cases
Gov. Andy Beshear gives final weekly COVID update
A man was arrested after police found drugs in his vehicle.
‘He has himself in quite the pickle:’ Man found with drugs, pickle in vehicle
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Governor says extra SNAP benefits would end without COVID state of emergency
ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications...
WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died

Latest News

Invest 606
‘Invest 606′ demo day this weekend; Three Hazard businesses finalists
In a proposal filed with the state, Toyota said it would be a $460 million investment.
Toyota proposes major expansion at Georgetown plant
Officials with Goodwill have announced they will be reopening their stores in phases; starting...
Need to clean out your closet? Goodwill stores now open.
Logan's Roadhouse temporarily closes all restaurants, fires all employees
Officials with Genesis are warning the community after they were recently made aware of a scam....
Better Business Bureau warns of US Census scams