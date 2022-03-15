Disaster responders recognized for work following historic winter 2021 flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A reception is being held in Jackson Tuesday evening for the Kentucky River Region disaster responders from the historic 2021 winter flooding.

The flood affected hundreds of people, causing many to lose homes and possessions.

“Everybody, I’m sure, is aware of all the devastation that we had,” said Ginger Shouse, the Public Relations Director for the Everyday Heroes event. “All the communities that were hit. Thousands of people without homes, food, shelter.”

Into addition to the physical damage, victims of natural disasters may experience psychological distress that can last for years.

The Kentucky River Region was awarded funding in association with the Department for Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disabilities (DBHDID) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to assist those affected by disasters.

The funded disasters include flooding, tornadoes landslides, mudslides and other sudden environmental changes that cause psychological distress and trauma.

