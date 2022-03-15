Advertisement

Chase Estep named National Player of the Week

(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky junior infielder Chase Estep was named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week after blistering the baseball in five games last week, it was announced Monday.

Estep batted .526 with a 1.053 slugging percentage and .565 on-base percentage in a follow-up to his Southeastern Conference Player of the Week performance in week three. Estep homered in three straight games and four of five, scored eight runs and had 7 RBI. He had 20 total bases.

The junior from Corbin, Kentucky ranks in top 3 in the SEC in hits, runs, HR, avg., slugging, OBP and total bases this season, has a career-long 15-game hit streak and 16-game reached base streak and nine multi-hit games this season. He ranks in top 5 nationally with 30 total hits.

UK will travel to Indiana on Tuesday before opening conference play this weekend at No. 3 Arkansas.

Follow along with the Cats on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and on the web at UKathletics.com.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas...
NCAA Tournament bracket revealed
Kentucky closed out the regular season on Saturday with a win at Florida.
Kentucky earns two-seed in NCAA Tournament
Big Blue Smokehouse
Local restaurant worker discusses sudden increase in business
A man was arrested after police found drugs in his vehicle.
‘He has himself in quite the pickle:’ Man found with drugs, pickle in vehicle
Terry Smallwood
Kentucky inmate credited with saving deputy jailer

Latest News

UK Men
UK Men's Basketball enters NCAA Tournament as #2 seed
UK Women
UK Women's Basketball makes NCAA Tournament as a #6 seed
Kentucky basketball at South Carolina
AP POLL: Cats down two spots before March Madness begins
Tait Lakin signs with Wabash Valley College
Tait Lakin signs with Wabash Valley College Baseball