AP POLL: Cats down two spots before March Madness begins

Kentucky basketball at South Carolina
Kentucky basketball at South Carolina(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gonzaga will head into the NCAA Tournament exactly where it ended up in the final AP Top 25: right on top.

Arizona, which got the other seven first-place votes to finish second, will open against the play-in winner between Wright State and Bryant in the South Region. The Wildcats were followed by at No. 3 by Kansas, the top team in the Midwest, and Big 12 rival Baylor, which landed on the top seed line in the East Region.

The Jayhawks play the Texas Southern-Texas A&M Corpus Christi winner while the Bears open against Norfolk State.

The biggest departure between the bracket and the final poll came with SEC Tournament champ Tennessee, which landed at fifth in the AP Top 25. The Vols didn’t get the same kind of support from the selection committee, earning the third seed in the South Region and a tough potential road through Arizona and No. 2 seed Villanova to reach the Final Four.

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Arizona
  3. Kansas
  4. Baylor
  5. Tennessee
  6. Villanova
  7. Kentucky
  8. Auburn
  9. Duke
  10. Purdue
  11. UCLA
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Providence
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Houston
  16. Iowa
  17. Arkansas
  18. Saint Mary’s
  19. Illinois
  20. Murray State
  21. Connecticut
  22. USC
  23. Boise State
  24. Colorado State
  25. Texas

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 63, South Dakota State 32, San Diego State 32, LSU 25, Memphis 18, Loyola Chicago 18, North Carolina 16, Michigan State 14, Texas A&M 13, Alabama 9, Ohio State 7, Creighton 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 2, San Francisco 2, Indiana 2, Seton Hall 1, Yale 1, Longwood 1

