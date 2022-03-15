Another nice day across the mountains, scattered showers return Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be another chilly morning for some, but today should be warmer than Monday. That trend will continue for most of this week.

Today and Tonight

Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds at times. Highs should still make it into the upper 60s this afternoon. Look for a mix of clear skies and clouds tonight as lows drop into the low 40s. We could see a stray shower late, but I think most of us stay dry.

Extended Forecast

Some scattered shower chances return to the mountains on Wednesday with the first of two disturbances that will work their way through the area this week. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs only in the low to mid-60s. Chances for spotty showers will linger early Wednesday night before tapering off. We will drop into the upper 40s for lows.

Some early clouds on Thursday will give way to some sunshine late in the day. Highs will bounce right back into the upper 60s. A cold front looks to move through on Friday bringing us chances for showers and storms. Right now, it looks like they will just be garden variety (non-severe), but we will keep you posted if that changes. Highs will soar to around 70 before dropping into the low to mid 40s for lows.

We will start the weekend with some scattered showers Saturday morning, but skies will clear later in the day as we climb back into the mid to upper 50s for highs. We’ll wrap up the weekend with more sunshine and get back close to 60 for highs.

