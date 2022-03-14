Advertisement

Wolfe County Search and Rescue picking up new Land Rover

The Land Rover Defender will help the team better navigate the terrain in the Red River Gorge.
The Land Rover Defender will help the team better navigate the terrain in the Red River Gorge.
By Ally Blake
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - After a year of record rescues and a brand new vehicle coming next week, Wolfe County Search and Rescue is gearing up for a busy spring protecting people in Red River Gorge.

Luckily, they’ll soon have some new equipment to help. The team won a customized Defender from Land Rover. Now, they’re picking it up!

The team’s public Information officer, Drew Stevens, says they feel like it’s Christmas knowing they get their new vehicle next week.

Of course, as gas prices continue to rise, the team must be mindful as they supply their vehicles with gas money from grants and their own pockets. They know that the busiest time of year is just around the corner.

“Currently, we live on a large box truck vehicle with a pretty large wheelbase and it’s not necessarily best suited to some of the places we respond with,” Stevens said. “Coming up, we are experiencing an uptick in search and rescue operations, I think we’ve gone on about six or seven missions and you know we expect that trend to continue.”

Next week, the crew will get that new vehicle and they are excited to use it, but, of course, they want people to stay safe while visiting the gorge.

