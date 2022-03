Where and when to watch Kentucky and the rest of the teams in the NCAA Tournament

(WYMT) - Below is a list of the action for the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament action, when the games air and where you can watch them.

We will update this story as the tournament progresses.

Tuesday, March 15

No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi - 6:40 p.m. - truTV, Sling TV

No. 12 Wyoming vs. No. 12 Indiana - 9:10 p.m. - truTV, Sling TV

Wednesday, March 16

No. 16 Wright State vs. No. 16 Bryant - 6:40 p.m. - truTV, Sling TV

No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Notre Dame - 9:10 p.m. - truTV, Sling TV

Thursday, March 17

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan - 12:15 p.m. - CBS

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State - 12:40 p.m. - truTV, Sling TV

No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis - 1:45 p.m. - TNT, Sling TV

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State - 2 p.m. - TBS, Sling TV

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood - 2:45 p.m. - CBS

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond - 3:10 p.m. - truTV, Sling TV

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State - 4:15 p.m. - TNT, Sling TV

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette - 4:30 p.m. - TBS, Sling TV

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State - 6:50 p.m. - TNT, Sling TV

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s - 7:10 p.m. - CBS

No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 Indiana/Wyoming - 7:20 p.m. - TBS, Sling TV

No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton - 7:27 p.m. - truTV, Sling TV

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont - 9:20 p.m. - TNT, Sling TV

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco - 9:40 p.m. - CBS

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron - 9:50 p.m. - TBS, Sling TV

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi - 9:57 p.m. - truTV, Sling TV

Friday, March 18

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago - 12:15 p.m. - CBS

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State - 12:40 p.m. - truTV, Sling TV

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State - 1:45 p.m. - TNT, Sling TV

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale - 2 p.m. - TBS, Sling TV

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware - 2:45 p.m. - CBS

No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami - 3:10 p.m. - truTV, Sling TV

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame/Rutgers - 4:15 p.m. - TNT, Sling TV

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech - 4:30 p.m. - TBS, Sling TV

No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga - 6:50 p.m. - TNT, Sling TV

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton - 7:10 p.m. - CBS

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State - 7:20 p.m. - TBS, Sling TV

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Bryant/Wright State - 7:27 p.m. - truTV, Sling TV

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB - 9:20 p.m. - TNT, Sling TV

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson - 9:40 p.m. - CBS

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate - 9:50 p.m. - TBS, Sling TV

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU - 9:57 p.m. - truTV, Sling TV

