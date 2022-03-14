Two mountain athletes named 2021-11 Midway University/KHSAA Basketball Student-Athletes of the Year

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jackson Huff of Harlan County and Presley Partin of Knox Central have been named 2021-11 Midway University/KHSAA Boys’ and Girls Basketball Student-Athletes of the Year.

In his senior season with Harlan County, Jackson Huff played in all thirty games. He ended the season averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Presley Partin led the Panthers to two district championships in six seasons. In her super senior campaign, she averaged 13.3 points and 1.9 three-point field goals per game.

Beginning in May of 2016, Midway University started presenting a Female Student-Athlete of the Year award at each KHSAA girls’ state championship event. The awards program was expanded in 2019-20 to include male student-athletes, with Midway honoring a deserving student-athlete in each of the 19 officially recognized KHSAA sports and sport-activities.

The awards are based on athletic and academic achievement as well as community service and leadership, with Midway choosing one overall male and female student-athlete of the year each academic year. School administrators, coaches and athletic directors nominate student-athletes online at KHSAA.org, and the nominees are voted upon by a closed panel consisting of representatives from Midway University.

