Advertisement

Two mountain athletes named 2021-11 Midway University/KHSAA Basketball Student-Athletes of the Year

khsaa
khsaa
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jackson Huff of Harlan County and Presley Partin of Knox Central have been named 2021-11 Midway University/KHSAA Boys’ and Girls Basketball Student-Athletes of the Year.

In his senior season with Harlan County, Jackson Huff played in all thirty games. He ended the season averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Presley Partin led the Panthers to two district championships in six seasons. In her super senior campaign, she averaged 13.3 points and 1.9 three-point field goals per game.

Beginning in May of 2016, Midway University started presenting a Female Student-Athlete of the Year award at each KHSAA girls’ state championship event. The awards program was expanded in 2019-20 to include male student-athletes, with Midway honoring a deserving student-athlete in each of the 19 officially recognized KHSAA sports and sport-activities.

The awards are based on athletic and academic achievement as well as community service and leadership, with Midway choosing one overall male and female student-athlete of the year each academic year. School administrators, coaches and athletic directors nominate student-athletes online at KHSAA.org, and the nominees are voted upon by a closed panel consisting of representatives from Midway University.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas...
NCAA Tournament bracket revealed
Kentucky closed out the regular season on Saturday with a win at Florida.
Kentucky earns two-seed in NCAA Tournament
Big Blue Smokehouse
Local restaurant worker discusses sudden increase in business
A man was arrested after police found drugs in his vehicle.
‘He has himself in quite the pickle:’ Man found with drugs, pickle in vehicle
Terry Smallwood
Kentucky inmate credited with saving deputy jailer

Latest News

UK Women
UK Women's Basketball makes NCAA Tournament as a #6 seed
UK Men
UK Men's Basketball enters NCAA Tournament as #2 seed
NCAA Bracket
Where and when to watch Kentucky and the rest of the teams in the NCAA Tournament
Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, right, drives against South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, center, and...
UK Women’s Basketball secures six-seed in NCAA Tournament