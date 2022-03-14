State and National Parks gearing up for busiest summer since pandemic began

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

KENTUCKY. (WYMT) - Warm weather and spring is well on its way, and many state and national parks are preparing earlier than usual for what they believe will be the busiest summer in years.

”We’re making preparations to get everything opened back up and we do anticipate a larger visitation level as opposed to the last two years,” Austin Bradley, Breaks Interstate Park Superintendent, said.

Breaks Interstate Park and many others had to suspend several activities they offered in the past due to the pandemic. This year, they plan to re open everything and operate on normal hours.

“We do anticipate some challenges with just turning the equipment back on that has been relatively idle for the last couple years so we’re just getting a head start this year,” Bradley said.

While the spike in visitors will bring great economic impact, some worry about the negative impact it could leave on the parks and natural resources.

”If visitation really does start to spike, we do anticipate having to do more education, more signage you know things of that nature just to make sure that the impact doesn’t grow too great on the natural resources,” Bradley said.

If you do plan to visit a park this summer, Bradley recommends bringing water, appropriate shoes, maps, and keeping the trails clean.

