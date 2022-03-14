Save A Lot donates 10 thousand pounds of food to Bluegrass Care Navigators

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Save A Lot’s locations in Hazard donated 10 thousand pounds worth of non-perishable foods to Blue Grass Care Navigators.

The donation of food totaled $10,000.

The company has worked with Bluegrass Care Navigators for several years.

Save A Lot staff said they have donated more than 90 thousand pounds of food over the years. A hospice spokesperson said the non-perishable foods help their patients, both at home and in the care center, by making sure they are fed and it gives their families peace of mind.

”My mother was here for 14 days, and to be able to go into the kitchen and not have to leave and be there with your loved one,” said Steve Stollings, Save A Lot Division Manager. “It’s really special and there’s special people that works here.”

A food drive is going on now to benefit hospice patients until April 2nd. The food will be taken to the center the following week.

If you want to donate, you are asked to give non-perishable foods.

