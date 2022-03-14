Quieter start to the week as temperatures warm up

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a wintry mess on Saturday and a slightly milder day on Sunday, all systems are go for the return of spring weather to start the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Much quieter weather continues through the night tonight as many of us have begun a solid streak of staying above freezing for the next week or so. Clear skies continue tonight with calm winds allowing lows to drop into the middle 30s overnight, though some valley locations may fall below the freezing mark.

Another solid day on Tuesday as high pressure continues its exit through the region. We’ll start the day mostly sunny before seeing clouds work in from the south and west thanks to a weak system that will try to make a run at us. Daytime highs with southwesterly winds will get up into the middle 60s as clouds slowly increase into the nighttime hours. Most of us stay dry into the overnight hours, with just a tiny chance of a shower across the Cumberland Valley. Temperatures fall into the lower 40s.

Midweek and Beyond

That weak system will continue to skirt the area during the daytime hours on Wednesday will keep us partly to mostly cloudy with again a chance for a few showers, especially down south. Even with clouds, we’ll continue to get milder with highs in the middle 60s. We keep things milder overnight with showers diminishing and lows in the middle to upper 40s.

Dry weather works back in on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 70°! Finally, some nice spring weather! At the same time, though, we’ll be watching a system that promises to bring more showers and storms to the area by Friday. We keep highs in the 70s Friday, dropping back into the lower 60s during the weekend as shower chances linger.

