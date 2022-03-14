Quickly adjust to Daylight Saving Time

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Daylight Saving Time kicked in on Sunday and as the clocks spring forward, doctors have recommendations on how to cope with losing an hour of sleep.

“So, it’s basically the same as jetlag, you’re flying to a different time zone,” said Dr. Bruce O’Hara, a sleep medicine specialist and professor in the University of Kentucky’s Biology department. “It’s a small one, it’s only one hour. But, we know that even one hour can have an impact.”

Dr. O’Hara said the time change causes a modest impact on your biological clock. This impact can lead to worse driving or job performance while the body adjusts. It also means that the morning commute will be in the dark for many people increasing the likelihood of accidents.

“It definitely impacts our driving skill, [it] impacts our reaction time, [it] impacts our moods,” he said. “Even things like diet selection. Some people are more likely to eat bad food, like more donuts or something, if they don’t sleep as well.”

He said it does not have to be a difficult transition, however, and advised following a key rule to adjust quickly.

“Get the morning light. So, light in the morning phase advances our biological clock,” he explained, “Try to see that sunrise with the bright light.”

He also said you can turn on bright lights if you are waking up before the sunrise.

Dr. O’Hara also suggested going to bed at the same time and waking up at the same time and limiting light from electronics like cellphones and TVs before bed.

