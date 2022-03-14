Advertisement

Quickly adjust to Daylight Saving Time

Clocks spring forward and people lose an hour of sleep.
Clocks spring forward and people lose an hour of sleep.(Dakota News Now)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Daylight Saving Time kicked in on Sunday and as the clocks spring forward, doctors have recommendations on how to cope with losing an hour of sleep.

“So, it’s basically the same as jetlag, you’re flying to a different time zone,” said Dr. Bruce O’Hara, a sleep medicine specialist and professor in the University of Kentucky’s Biology department. “It’s a small one, it’s only one hour. But, we know that even one hour can have an impact.”

Dr. O’Hara said the time change causes a modest impact on your biological clock. This impact can lead to worse driving or job performance while the body adjusts. It also means that the morning commute will be in the dark for many people increasing the likelihood of accidents.

“It definitely impacts our driving skill, [it] impacts our reaction time, [it] impacts our moods,” he said. “Even things like diet selection. Some people are more likely to eat bad food, like more donuts or something, if they don’t sleep as well.”

He said it does not have to be a difficult transition, however, and advised following a key rule to adjust quickly.

“Get the morning light. So, light in the morning phase advances our biological clock,” he explained, “Try to see that sunrise with the bright light.”

He also said you can turn on bright lights if you are waking up before the sunrise.

Dr. O’Hara also suggested going to bed at the same time and waking up at the same time and limiting light from electronics like cellphones and TVs before bed.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas...
NCAA Tournament bracket revealed
Kentucky closed out the regular season on Saturday with a win at Florida.
Kentucky earns two-seed in NCAA Tournament
Big Blue Smokehouse
Local restaurant worker discusses sudden increase in business
A man was arrested after police found drugs in his vehicle.
‘He has himself in quite the pickle:’ Man found with drugs, pickle in vehicle
Terry Smallwood
Kentucky inmate credited with saving deputy jailer

Latest News

N.C. Attorney General: Many vape sales blocked as suits continue
Study: Pandemic stress possibly causes some students to turn to vaping
Knott County teacher, former student to be published in upcoming Freedom Writers book
Lewis Ferguson, 19, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car crash back in 2020.
Louisville teen shares recovery story for Brain Injury Awareness month
A team of students and scientist with the University of Kentucky have made history with the...
UK researchers successfully launch space capsule experiment