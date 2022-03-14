Advertisement

No snow this week! Sunny skies and mild temperatures on the way today

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While some of you may still have some snow on the ground from the weekend, most, if not all, of that should be gone before too long.

Today and Tonight

We will start the morning on the chilly side, but the sunshine will warm us up quickly this afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 60s this afternoon.

A few clouds will move in later tonight, but we will stay dry. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Sun and clouds and warmer temperatures will highlight our Tuesday. Highs should top out in the mid to upper 60s. We could see a few rain chances late Tuesday night as lows only drop into the low 40s.

Scattered shower chances hang around through Wednesday, but we stay mild with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the upper 40s.

Skies start to clear on Thursday for St. Patrick’s Day after some morning clouds. Highs will get close to 70 before dropping into the upper 40s.

Some more chances for scattered showers wrap up the work and school week on Friday with highs hanging out in the upper 60s before dropping into the upper 40s Friday night.

Not a bad week overall! Enjoy!

