HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police and the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a landslide on KY-38 near the Evarts saw mill in Harlan County.

The landslide has one lane blocked.

First responders are working to direct traffic and clear the scene.

Officials urge people to use caution in this area.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.