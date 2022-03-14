KY 2469 in Breathitt County to be closed for one month

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - People in the western part of Breathitt County can expect a lengthy closing of a road for repairs.

KY 2469 will be closed for four to five weeks to replace a failing drain structure, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The work is scheduled to start on March 28. The road will be closed at mile point 2.1.

KYTC officials said there will be no detour signs, but drivers can use KY 52 and KY 30 as alternate routes.

