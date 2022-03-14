Knott County teacher, former student to be published in upcoming Freedom Writers book

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Knott Countians will have their work published in the upcoming Freedom Writers book, Dear Freedom Writer, later this month.

One half of the writing duo, Cathy Conley, is an English teacher at Knott County Central High School.

In 2017, Conley was selected to be one of nearly 800 Freedom Writer teachers in the world.

This inspired her to introduce the “We are Knott Alone” storytelling project within her classroom. This project inspires students and community members to share their life experiences, anonymously, through writing.

“I want them to see that everybody has a story,” said Conley. “Everybody has a beautiful story and we want to be heard. We want to be heard in Knott County.”

It was through this ongoing project that Conley selected the writing of her former student Breanna Parks to send in to the Freedom Writers Foundation.

“I think I wrote like, 5 or 6 different stories that I sent to her and I just told her to pick one, because its just everyday life for me,” said Parks.

Parks was one of 50 Freedom Writer student authors around the world to be published in the upcoming book.

“I want to tell my story so that other people can relate to it and maybe find some comfort in it,” Parks added.

Conley and Parks will be traveling to Long Beach, California, later this month to join other student authors and Freedom Writer teachers for the book release and signing.

“I’m so excited to go and take her and just have a great experience,” said Conley. “Knott County needs this.”

The Dear Freedom Writer book features anonymous entries from 50 student authors from across the globe and responses to those entries by some of the Freedom Writer teachers.

Cathy Conley will be hosting a hotdog dinner on Friday, March 18, at Holly Hills from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to help pay for her and Parks to travel to the book release.

If you would like to donate to their travel fund, you can contact Conley at cathy.conley@knott.kyschool.us.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.