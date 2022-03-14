Dollywood kicks off season despite delay

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) -Dollywood kicked off the season in style Sunday after delays because of snow but patrons still flocked to the park despite the cold temperatures.

“A lot of things,” said Elijah McNeal who is visiting the park with his family from North Carolina.

Looking forward to rides and fun, folks flocked to the Sevier County park to roll in the new season and Dollywood’s 37th season.

”It’s great to spend time with the family, let the kids enjoy themselves, and have fun,” said Richard McNeal, Elijah’s dad.

Despite them being at the top of many people’s lists as the draw to Dollywood, the park had limited rides open Sunday because of the cold weather, but park officials said they planned to open more as the sunshine spread across the park.

”Roller coaster, most definitely roller coasters, I’m a guy for thrills, Anything I can do like that I am definitely for it,” said Jarvares Chaplin visiting from Kentucky.

Dollywood opened Friday to season pass holders.

Saturday the park was supposed to open to the general public, but closed because of several inches of snowfall across East Tennessee in a late season winter storm.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.