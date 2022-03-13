‘You feel the camaraderie:’ UK fans take in energetic downtown environment despite disappointing loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The month of March means one thing for Cats fans – rooting for Kentucky basketball.

“It’s like January, February…Kentucky basketball season,” said Jaleon Abrams, a University of Kentucky graduate.

As Kentucky men’s basketball chased a spot in the SEC championship game Saturday afternoon, fans filled up Lexington bars for the second time in as many days to follow the action. But the cheers and chants through Friday night’s win over Vanderbilt were hard to come by against Tennessee. Even still, Big Blue Nation is hopeful for a deep run in the big dance.

“2020 was very disheartening for many reasons,” Abrams said. “We really wanted to see that team make this run that we’re going to have the opportunity to do now”

After two years without a national tournament appearance, fans appreciate just having the opportunity to experience these environments once more.

“It’s good just being around your fellow Wildcats,” said April Edmonds, a UK fan who lives in Lexington. “It makes it that much better, you feel the camaraderie between you and the other fans.”

Even those who weren’t brandishing blue at LexLive were cheering on the Cats. Bullitt East fans strolled across the street from Rupp Arena to watch the game before their girl’s basketball team played in the KHSAA state championship. Their teams were on the wrong end of Saturday’s results, but the Chargers crowd was happy to have a day out with friends and family.

“We just miss hanging out with friends and now we finally get to do it and we get to watch games so it’s amazing,” said Mollie Johnston.

Kentucky fans say they’re keeping the faith despite today’s disappointing loss.

" I stand behind this team, I stand behind Coach Cal,” said Abrams. “We’re going to root for them, no matter what.”

