Advertisement

Sacred Heart wins second consecutive Girls’ Sweet Sixteen title

Sacred Heart wins 2022 KHSAA Girls' Sweet Sixteen
Sacred Heart wins 2022 KHSAA Girls' Sweet Sixteen(KHSAA)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second year in a row, the Sacred Heart Valkyries are state champions.

The Valkyries defeated Bullitt East 60-45 to claim the trophy. This is the sixth state title in school history.

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

  • Patience Laster (Franklin County)
  • Peyton Bradley (Meade County)
  • Saniyah Shelton (Bowling Green)
  • Ciara Byars (George Rogers Clark)
  • Kinsley Molden (Southwestern)
  • Makayla Noritis (Southwestern)
  • Liz Freihofer (Cooper)
  • Whitney Lind (Cooper)
  • Emma Egan (Bullitt East)
  • Gracie Merkle (Bullitt East)
  • Lilly Reid (Bullitt East)
  • Josie Gilvin (Sacred Heart)
  • Triniti Ralston (Sacred Heart)
  • Most Valuable Player: ZaKiyah Johnson (Sacred Heart)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Smallwood
Kentucky inmate credited with saving deputy jailer
Most of the region was upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning early Friday morning. It starts later...
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as quick-hitting winter storm takes aim at the mountains
Bell County Sheriff looking for suspect
Eastern Kentucky sheriff asks public for help to find suspect
Multi-vehicle crash
I-75 down reduced to one lane on Jellico Mountain due to serious crash

Latest News

March 12, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Players scramble for the ball during the game between Kentucky...
Cats stumble against Tennessee in SEC Tournament Semifinals
Will Shaner and Mary Tucker (University of Kentucky)
Kentucky wins second straight rifle national championship
LSU head coach Will Wade
Will Wade out as LSU basketball head coach
The 1997 Hazard Lady Bulldogs were honored at Rupp Arena on Saturday.
1997 Hazard Lady Bulldogs honored at Girls’ Sweet 16