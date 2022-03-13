Sacred Heart wins second consecutive Girls’ Sweet Sixteen title
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second year in a row, the Sacred Heart Valkyries are state champions.
The Valkyries defeated Bullitt East 60-45 to claim the trophy. This is the sixth state title in school history.
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
- Patience Laster (Franklin County)
- Peyton Bradley (Meade County)
- Saniyah Shelton (Bowling Green)
- Ciara Byars (George Rogers Clark)
- Kinsley Molden (Southwestern)
- Makayla Noritis (Southwestern)
- Liz Freihofer (Cooper)
- Whitney Lind (Cooper)
- Emma Egan (Bullitt East)
- Gracie Merkle (Bullitt East)
- Lilly Reid (Bullitt East)
- Josie Gilvin (Sacred Heart)
- Triniti Ralston (Sacred Heart)
- Most Valuable Player: ZaKiyah Johnson (Sacred Heart)
