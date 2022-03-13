Sacred Heart wins second consecutive Girls’ Sweet Sixteen title

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second year in a row, the Sacred Heart Valkyries are state champions.

The Valkyries defeated Bullitt East 60-45 to claim the trophy. This is the sixth state title in school history.

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Patience Laster (Franklin County)

Peyton Bradley (Meade County)

Saniyah Shelton (Bowling Green)

Ciara Byars (George Rogers Clark)

Kinsley Molden (Southwestern)

Makayla Noritis (Southwestern)

Liz Freihofer (Cooper)

Whitney Lind (Cooper)

Emma Egan (Bullitt East)

Gracie Merkle (Bullitt East)

Lilly Reid (Bullitt East)

Josie Gilvin (Sacred Heart)

Triniti Ralston (Sacred Heart)

Most Valuable Player: ZaKiyah Johnson (Sacred Heart)

