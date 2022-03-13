Advertisement

Quiet weather continues, warmer temperatures on the way

WYMT Mostly Sunny
WYMT Mostly Sunny(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather stays quiet as we round out the weekend, and it will feel more like Spring as we get into our next work week.

Tonight through Monday night

The weather stays quiet into tonight. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Lows will be chilly in the lower-30s.

A gorgeous start to the work week is ahead! We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures soar into the lower-60s.

Into Monday night, we remain dry and partly cloudy. Temperatures will not be as cold as recent nights as we only fall into the upper-30s.

Scattered Rain Chances

We look to stay dry on Tuesday under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures stay in the mid-60s.

Scattered showers look possible on Wednesday. It will be another comfortable day with highs reaching the mid-and-upper-60s.

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Thursday. Highs top out in the lower-70s.

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers return by Friday with our next weather system. We stay mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures staying in the lower-70s.

Stray showers will be possible on Saturday morning, but we begin to dry out by the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs in the mid-50s.

We look to stay dry and mostly sunny on Sunday with temperatures reaching the upper-50s and lower-60s.

