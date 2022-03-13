Advertisement

NCAA Tournament bracket revealed

Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas...
Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas Tech in the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kansas won 74-65. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The March Madness bracket is out. Gonzaga received the top overall seed, with Arizona, Kansas and defending champion Baylor joining the Zags as top seeds. Early round games in the 68-team tournament start Tuesday. The nets come down for the final time on April 4 at the Final Four in New Orleans. This marks the return to the first “normal” tournament since 2019, with teams scattering to eight cities for the first weekend and four more for the Sweet 16. The tournament was scratched in 2020 due to the then-erupting COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, all the teams played in and around Indianapolis.

Kentucky earned a two-seed and will play on Thursday against Saint Peter’s in Indianapolis.

You can see the entire bracket here.

2022 March Madness bracket
2022 March Madness bracket(CBS Sports)

You can enter your March Madness picks in WYMT’s 2022 Hoops Hysteria here.

