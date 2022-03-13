Advertisement

Local restaurant worker discusses sudden increase in business

Big Blue Smokehouse
Big Blue Smokehouse(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Within the Hazard area, it seems as though many local businesses, particularly restaurants, are experiencing a sudden increase in customers.

Big Blue Smokehouse is one of several restaurants experiencing this boom in business.

The smokehouse’s manager Miranda Noble said she feels as though the sudden increase in customers can be attributed to sports fans.

“I think the SEC tournament had a little bit to do with that,” she said. “We had a little uptick around tournament time.”

Noble added that the recent change in COVID-19 guidelines also helped to bring in more people.

“With the COVID restrictions being lifted or at least loosened, people are ready to be out, they’re ready to be social again.”

When severe weather is on its way and many people rush to the grocery store to pick up milk and bread, people are also going out to eat in case they get snowed in.

“If there’s a call for bad weather, we definitely notice people try to get out immediately before the weather hits, so there’s usually a little bit of rush for people to get out while they still can,” said Noble.

Looking at the obstacles and changes the restaurant had to overcome throughout the past two years, Noble added that its nice to see old faces and new ones walking through the door.

“Especially as a family-owned restaurant, we have a lot of regulars, so its great to see them coming out again,” she said.

To stay up to date with the Big Blue Smokehouse and to see their hours, you can visit their Facebook page or website.

