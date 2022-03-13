Helping those experiencing homelessness amid dropping temperatures and snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One day it’s sunny and 60 degree. Later that same day we’re faced with snow.

“The thing is, this is March in Kentucky. So we’re kind of used to it going up and down. Now what we got last night was pretty dramatic,” said Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center.

Dramatic, and potentially deadly.

“Letting folks know that they need to get it, you know, that it was coming last night.”

Ginny Ramsey and her volunteers with the Catholic Action Center did their best to let those experiencing homelessness in Lexington know that the weather was about to change for the worse.

“Coming from the warm weather to the rain into snow that was so fast and so furious, is a challenge for anyone. Just imagine even being stuck out in your backyard.”

Ramsey said first responders and police made night rounds, collecting anyone they saw and taking them to a shelter. But that in itself highlights another problem.

“The numbers of those experiencing homelessness has dramatically increased. COVID has also been the biggest challenge.”

Ramsey said they’ve had to limit the number of volunteers and the number of those who can stay overnight at their shelter.

“People are more living in cars, there’s more who are displaced and there’s more that are left out because of the limitations at shelters also.”

For now...

“Our hope and prayer is that this is the last real hit of this winter.”

If you’re looking to help, the Catholic Action Center is in need of pre-packaged snacks right now. You can learn more here.

