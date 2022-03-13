Advertisement

‘He has himself in quite the pickle:’ Man found with drugs, pickle in vehicle

A man was arrested after police found drugs in his vehicle.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after police found drugs, cash and a dill pickle in his vehicle.

Antonio Stanley was traveling southbound on I-75 when his vehicle was stopped by a K-9 Deputy assigned to the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) unit.

Antonio Stanley.(Butler County Jail)

Sheriff Richard Jones says that during the stop, Stanley was found in possession of marijuana, “a large amount of a wax substance along with U.S. Currency,” and a singularly-wrapped dill pickle.

“He has himself in quite the pickle,” said Jones.

Stanley was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both of which are felonies in the fifth degree.

