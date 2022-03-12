Advertisement

With Love from Harlan ending operations

Credit: With Love from Harlan
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known Eastern Kentucky nonprofit is ending operations.

A Facebook post from the organization said it is taking steps to disband.

Leaders said they believe this is the direction they believe God wants them to take.

By the law, organization leaders said they have to give their possessions and money to another nonprofit. They reached out to Ann’s Pantry, an organization they have partnered with numerous times.

They also donated their van to Ann’s Pantry.

Their last act as an organization was reaching out to a donor to donate a washer and dryer to help the homeless population on behalf of With Love from Harlan.

