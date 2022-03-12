With Love from Harlan ending operations

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known Eastern Kentucky nonprofit is ending operations.

A Facebook post from the organization said it is taking steps to disband.

Leaders said they believe this is the direction they believe God wants them to take.

By the law, organization leaders said they have to give their possessions and money to another nonprofit. They reached out to Ann’s Pantry, an organization they have partnered with numerous times.

They also donated their van to Ann’s Pantry.

Their last act as an organization was reaching out to a donor to donate a washer and dryer to help the homeless population on behalf of With Love from Harlan.

“Harlan County & the many others that we served during the last 4 1/2-5 years, thank you for teaching us about God’s unconditional love. No matter the skin color, bank account, sexual orientation, Christian, Buddhist nor Muslim, we served all, unconditionally with no judgements. We have learned so many lessons, good & bad. The biggest one, truly love your neighbor. Thank you for it all. I feel God is leading me in another direction & I am excited for that. God Bless you!”

