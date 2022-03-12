Will Wade out as LSU basketball head coach

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - LSU has fired head basketball coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong according to university officials.

This comes after LSU received the NCAA notice of allegations on March 9. Those NCAA violations have reportedly occurred since 2017, and are related to an FBI wire-tapping scandal involving Wade and were later combined with allegations targeting the football program, which led to a self-imposed bowl ban in 2020.

Wade held an overall 108-53 record in five seasons as the Tigers’ head coach.

LSU leadership confirmed it will “immediately initiate a national search for a new head coach.”

