‘This is not gonna scare us away’: LGBTQ+ counseling center not cracking after egging

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Kyle May brought his services to Prestonsburg with plans to be a safe space, with open minds and open doors.

Open Doors Counseling Center opened its Prestonsburg location in February 2021, bringing counseling, therapy, mental health resources, and more for children and adults. With the space open to all, the specialty is on treatment for members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“This space allows people to flourish into who they truly are and live their authentic lives,” May said.

That mission, according to May, has been welcomed into Floyd County with open arm by most neighbors. So, when employees turned up to work Thursday to find the space had been egged, they were in shock.

“The message it sent to us was scary. And that someone here in the community would do something like that,” said May.

With a desire to find answers, and keep the center’s people feeling safe and secure, May took to Facebook with a call to action, asking for any tips or details to help figure out what happened. And, though no leads were on the table as of Friday, May said the way the people of Prestonsburg are pushing for them is proof that a couple of bad eggs can not scramble the mission of the center.

“The reason that I chose Prestonsburg was because whenever I lived here and I worked here for several years, I felt a very welcoming environment and I knew that Open Doors Counseling would succeed and thrive here. Whenever I saw the response to the call to action, it just reinforced what I believed,” said May. “They are sharing the information on Facebook, they’re talking to people within the community to find out who did the egging, and we’ve even had people who are offering to put up a reward for information.”

And the center’s employees have no plans to walk on egg shells, but feel inspired to keep pushing to protect those in need.

“This is not gonna scare are us away,” May said. “If anything, it’s gonna make me double or triple my efforts to make sure the LGBTQ-affirming resources are in Eastern Kentucky and will stay here.”

Any information related to the vandalism should be reported to the Prestonsburg Police Department.

