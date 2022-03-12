Advertisement

Southwestern falls in semifinals to Bullitt East

The Lady Warriors fell to Bullitt East 66-42 in the Girls' Sweet 16 Semifinals.
The Lady Warriors fell to Bullitt East 66-42 in the Girls' Sweet 16 Semifinals.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Warriors journey in the Sweet 16 game to an end on the final day of the event, just short of the championship game.

Southwestern fell to Bullitt East 66-42 in the first semifinal on Saturday.

Kaylee Young and Ayden Smiddy led the scoring effort for the Lady Warriors with 11 points each. Southwestern played the vast majority of the game without leading scorer Mikayla Noritis who was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Gracie Merkle led Bullitt East with 27 points and 21 rebounds.

Southwestern ends their season with a 27-8 record.

