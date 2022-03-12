Snow showers winding down, bitter cold expected tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our winter storm is winding down, but we could continue to see impacts into tonight with bitterly cold temperatures.

Tonight through Sunday night

We stay mostly dry and mostly clear into tonight. It will be bitterly cold with lows falling into the upper-single-digits and lower-teens in spots. Protect those pets, plants, and pipes, and check on your neighbors as it will be dangerously cold through tonight.

We could also see dangerous travel. Please use caution if you have to be out, but stay at home if you can!

On Sunday, we stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. It will be warmer! High temperatures top out in the upper-40s.

On Sunday night, we stay dry and partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures bottom out in the lower-30s.

Next Week

Much quieter weather returns to the mountains next week.

We stay dry and partly sunny on Monday. High temperatures reach the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Not many changes on Tuesday. We remain partly sunny and warmer. Temperatures reach the mid-60s.

How about upper-60s and lower-70s by Wednesday? A beautiful day is in store as we stay dry and partly cloudy.

Extended Forecast

On Thursday, we stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs soar into the lower-70s!

Enjoy this quieter weather because it will not stick around.

Our next weather system looks to move into the area by Friday. Scattered showers will be possible with highs in the upper-60s.

Scattered showers look to stick around into Saturday. We stay mostly cloudy and cooler with highs only topping out in the mid-50s.

