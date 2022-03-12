Advertisement

Snow leads to power outages across the mountains

(KSLA)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:29 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy snow moved through the mountains on Saturday morning, bringing down powerlines and leaving hundreds in the dark.

Here is a look at the outages as of 3:30 a.m.:

Kentucky Power:

Martin: 142

Total: 142

South Kentucky RECC:

Pulaski: 511

Total: 511

Jackson Energy:

Laurel: 27

Total: 27

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Smallwood
Kentucky inmate credited with saving deputy jailer
Most of the region was upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning early Friday morning. It starts later...
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as quick-hitting winter storm takes aim at the mountains
Bell County Sheriff looking for suspect
Eastern Kentucky sheriff asks public for help to find suspect
Here are our latest thoughts on how much snow we could see from late Friday night through...
Alert Day: Temperatures soar before winter storm rolls into the mountains
FILE IMAGE - Emergency responders in Obion, Tennessee, tried to help the victims and move them...
Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo, sheriff says

Latest News

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for our entire region through Saturday afternoon.
Snow continues across the region, early travel not recommended
Cindy Wiseman, spokesperson for Kentucky Power, says they've been getting ready for a worst...
Power crews prepare for anticipated outages
Cindy Wiseman, spokesperson for Kentucky Power, says they've been getting ready for a worst...
Power crews prepare for anticipated outages
Open Doors Counseling Center was vandalized in an egging incident this week. As center...
‘This is not gonna scare us away’: LGBTQ+ counseling center not cracking after egging