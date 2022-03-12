Snow leads to power outages across the mountains
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:29 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy snow moved through the mountains on Saturday morning, bringing down powerlines and leaving hundreds in the dark.
Here is a look at the outages as of 3:30 a.m.:
Kentucky Power:
Martin: 142
Total: 142
South Kentucky RECC:
Pulaski: 511
Total: 511
Jackson Energy:
Laurel: 27
Total: 27
To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:
