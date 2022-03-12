Snow leads to power outages across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy snow moved through the mountains on Saturday morning, bringing down powerlines and leaving hundreds in the dark.

Here is a look at the outages as of 3:30 a.m.:

Kentucky Power:

Martin: 142

Total: 142

South Kentucky RECC:

Pulaski: 511

Total: 511

Jackson Energy:

Laurel: 27

Total: 27

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

