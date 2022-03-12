Snow continues across the region, early travel not recommended

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy snow continues to fall this morning and that will cause headaches for drivers, especially early.

Several inches of snow has already been reported from one end of the area to the other with more possible today.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for our entire region through this afternoon.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day after topping out in the mid to upper 30s around midnight. We will drop into the low to mid 20s Saturday afternoon and into the teens and potentially upper single digits tonight. Take care on the roads throughout the day, night and early Sunday morning as they could still be slick in spots.

The good news is the skies will clear later and the sunshine returns on Sunday, taking us back into the mid to upper 40s, which should allow most of the snow to melt.

The nice weather will continue into next week with highs near 60 on Monday.

