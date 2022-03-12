Advertisement

Safety measures at petting zoos


A deadly camel attack at a West Tennessee petting zoo is raising questions about how safe petting zoos are.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A deadly camel attack at a West Tennessee petting zoo is raising questions about how safe petting zoos are.

Nashville Zookeepers say the possibility of their petting zoo animals running rampant is very low because they are trained to know warning signs animals show before getting too wound up.

“If they get to the point where they are unruly, they will take them to time-out areas and let them be on their own and calm down a little bit,” Jim Bartoo from the Nashville Zoo said.

Bartoo said the zookeepers also make sure people don’t try to irritate the zoo animals.

“If guests look like that, they are harassing the animals or doing something that the animals do not like then they’ll intervene at that point as well.”

Bartoo also encourages parents to watch their kids when walking around a petting zoo. He said it’s important children know when to stop getting too close to the animals.

“Don’t let children chase animals into corners and into areas where they might get cornered because when that happens, animals have no other defense put to respond to that and that might not be a pretty sight,” Bartoo said.

Bartoo mentioned when petting zoo animals walk away, it means they just need their space.

“Some like to be away from people all day long. Others, like to lay in the pathway and get petted all day long.”

For your health, it’s important to wash your hands after interacting with animals in a petting zoo.

