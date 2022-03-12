Perry County road crews hard at work clearing snow

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While many of us were asleep in the early hours of Saturday morning, maintenance workers in Perry County were trying to get ahead of the snow.

“We really, in a situation like this, just go out and head into it,” said Grader Operator Shane Dixon. “But it all comes so quick, we prepared for it, but when it gets like this, that’s all you can do is go headfirst.”

County road crews were clearing certain areas as early as 1:00 a.m., but workers are continuing to plow and salt various roads throughout the county.

“The difference in this snow is where it’s so deep and you’re trying to push it,” said Purchasing Agent Freddy Grigsby, “There’s really nowhere to go with it. You have trouble trying to push it off.”

Grigsby said even though the roads are clearing off, low temperatures Saturday night can cause issues for those heading out the door Sunday morning.

“We’re gonna keep pushing and get all we can off so the freeze won’t be as bad,” said Grigsby. “We’ll be working it again in the morning because of the temperature.”

Crews said to stay home if you can, but if you have to get out, you should take your time.

“Try to stay off of it unless its an emergency,” said Dixon. “Stay at home and let us try to clear off the roads before you get out and do anything.”

