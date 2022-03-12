Advertisement

Local Tik Tok, YouTube star ‘Yvng Homie’ opens hip hop dance studio in Bowling Green

BG social media star opens a dance studio
By Katey Cook
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jordan Daniels, a Bowling Green native, has been able to make a career for himself by posting content on social media and YouTube, mainly surrounding his talent of hip hop dancing. He has gained more than 5.2 million TikTok followers and 1.3 million YouTube fans after starting his original hip-hop choreography and how-to channel in 2016. He is now considered a famous social media influencer.

“It’s an honor to be doing what I love for major brands that I truly enjoy representing,” said Daniels. “It is important to me that my partners stand for the same values that are important to me so that I can continue to support my community and fans.”

18-year-old Daniels is more popularly known as his @ name of Yvng Homie. On Friday, Yvng Homie celebrated the grand opening of his new dance studio on State Street in Bowling Green. He said it has always been a goal of his to open a studio and he is glad to be able to do it in his hometown.

“I’ve done a lot of tutorials on my YouTube channel, so doing it in person is definitely a big step up,” he said. While other instructors will work at the new studio called “Yvng Forever,” he still plans on teaching via video chat when he is out of town. The new studio is located at 732 State Street.

“I would say any age, anybody can dance, anybody can show talent,” Yvng Homie said. “So, I’m pretty sure anybody from ages 12 and higher could do it.”

