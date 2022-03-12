Kentucky staves off Vanderbilt challenge, advances to SEC Tournament semifinals

TAMPA, Fla. (WYMT) - A back and forth one in the fourth and final quarterfinal matchup at the 2022 SEC Tournament as the 3-seed Kentucky Wildcats faced the 11-seed Vanderbilt Commodores to cap off a day of upsets in Tampa.

The Cats had to work hard to make sure they didn’t join the likes of conference foes Alabama and Auburn as they staved off a fierce attack from Vandy.

Kentucky led through much of the first half and took a four point lead into the locker room, but Vanderbilt hung on tough in the second half, leading Kentucky at one point 46-39, but the Cats turned on the intensity in the final 10 minutes of the game. The Commodores made it close in the end, but Kentucky’s lead was too much to overcome. The Cats won it 77-71.

The freshman Tyty Washington didn’t let the lights of the conference tournament get to him as he led the Cats in scoring with 25 points. Oscar Tshiebwe wasn’t far behind, notching another double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, leading the team in boards. Jacob Toppin and Davion Mintz also finished with double-digit points, right at 10 apiece. Sahvir Wheeler led the team in assists with 11.

Full stats:

Full stats from Kentucky's SEC quarterfinal win over the Vanderbilt Commodores (StatBroadcast)

The win takes the Cats to 26-6 on the season and 15-4 in conference play. Up next for the Cats, a semifinal rematch with a team they went 1-1 against in the regular season: the 2-seed Tennessee Volunteers. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

