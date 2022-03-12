Isaac Dixon named AP Mr Football

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Isaac Dixon returned to Belfry High School with an extra season of eligibility to rush for nearly 2,000 yards and lead the young Pirates back from an 0-5 start to the Class 3A state championship. That earned his selection as Kentucky’s Mr. Football for the 2021 season.

Kevin Wallace guided Louisville Saint Xavier to its first Class 6A title since 2009 and was honored as Coach of the Year in voting by 13 members of The Associated Press from around the state.

Dixon, 5 feet 11 and 197 pounds, was an honorable mention selection in 2020 after rushing for 1,690 yards and 25 touchdowns during the COVID-19-shortened season. He reclassified to the 2022 class under state Senate Bill 128, emergency legislation that allowed students to retake or take supplemental courses because of prolonged remote learning and other barriers caused by the pandemic.

Dixon went on to rush 196 times for 1,986 yards and 29 touchdowns, ranking second in Class 3A yardage and seventh overall in Kentucky last fall. Dixon capped his impressive campaign by rushing for 376 yards with five touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the 3A final, including the game-winning, 62-yard TD run with 4:58 remaining as Belfry overcame Paducah Tilghman 33-28.

