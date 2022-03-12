I-75 down to one lane on Jellico Mountain due to serious crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tn. (WYMT) - Most of a major highway running through the southern half of our area is down to one lane Saturday morning following a serious crash.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation report several tractor-trailers were involved in the wreck on Interstate 75 between mile markers 157 and 159 in Campbell County. That is on Jellico Mountain near the Kentucky/Tennessee state line.

We’re told that area received at least 5″ of snow overnight leading to slick roads.

We do not know how many trucks were involved. if anyone was hurt or how long the road will be blocked.

Crews are working to clear the scene as fast as possible.

