Hit or miss on Clark County roads after winter storms

For the most part, main roads and interstates are clear, but it’s the back roads that still...
For the most part, main roads and interstates are clear, but it's the back roads that still have slick spots to watch.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) -After heavy snow fell across the Commonwealth, road crews were diligent all around the clock, clearing things up to keep people safe.

For the most part, main roads and interstates are clear, but it’s the back roads that still have slick spots to watch.

Betty Marshall and her family were passing through Winchester from Ohio.

She said she was optimistic about how things were feeling on the roads today. She had left Ohio late last night to beat the storm, but the snow was so bad they had to call it and stay in a hotel overnight.

“So we are headed to Panama City. We decided to get an early start hoping to beat some of the snow, and unfortunately, that didn’t happen, so we are stopped here in Winchester, Kentucky, and got a room and woke up to all of this snow,” said Marshall.

Temperatures are likely to stay below freezing and drop overnight, so it is crucial to watch out for black ice in the next 24 hours.

