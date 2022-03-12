EKY road crews face difficult morning

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The wintry weather has caused a mess for Harlan County road crews.

Judge-Executive Dan Mosley posted on Facebook that more than half of the county’s trucks went off of roads on Saturday and had to be pulled out by their mechanic or tow trucks.

Mosley asks drivers to be patient with road crews as they work in slick conditions.

He also said the county is aware of the 720 customers without power in the Cawood area. Power crews expect power to be restored by 2:00 p.m.

