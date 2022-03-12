Eastern Kentuckians play in surprise snow over the weekend

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Mother nature saved the best for last in Eastern Kentucky Saturday, as several counties got six or more inches of snow.

However, several people in the region decided to take advantage of the surprise visit from Jack Frost.

Karaline Melton, from Leslie County, was planning to celebrate her birthday weekend.

“We were not expecting the snow, but we didn’t let it keep us in the house,” Melton said. “We decided to just take advantage of it. It’ll probably be the last snow before the weather starts warming up, we decided to just come out and have fun.”

Her friend, Bailey Smith, said no amount of weather could ruin a fun-filled weekend.

“Anytime you get to do anything with your friends, you can always find a way to make it fun. Especially, when you have something that you don’t have all the time,” Smith said. “A big snow like this is always exciting.”

Others in Knott County, like Kirstin Gomez, decided to enjoy the snow with their pets.

She said with her work canceled, she needed something to do.

“That’s just their natural environment. They absolutely love it, my little dog does not,” Gomez said. “He couldn’t hardly get through it. I had to call in to work today, so, we just enjoyed the snow.”

Across the region people were taking part in all the favorites of winter activities.

Smith said her favorite is snowball fighting.

“I like a good snowball fight,” she said. “I’m a little competitive, gets a little competition into it.”

On the other hand, Gomez said it is all about sledding for her family.

“My brothers and my dad usually hook up sleds to the back of the ATV’s,” she said. “We play pretty rough with it, we do.”

Melton said she hopes to see more people take advantage before the snow melts away.

“Especially, people with kids and families. Kids love snow and it’s easy to be lazy and stay in the warmth on a snow day,” she said. “It’s good to get out and make memories, especially, in this much snow.”

Melton said while she and her friends enjoyed the snow, they are ready for the spring.

