Driver facing charges following rescue from truck half submerged in Lake Cumberland

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a possible rescue call quickly turned into an arrest and charges Saturday morning in Wayne County.

Around 4:40 a.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office were called to the Twyford Point Road Boat Ramp for a call about a truck that had made its way into Lake Cumberland.

When they arrived, police found the truck half-submerged in the water, along with the victim, later identified as Troy C. Humble from Monticello. The deputy, members of the Monticello Fire Department and Wayne County Emergency Service managed to get him out of the water and to the hospital for treatment.

Once they pulled him out of the lake, police realized he was under the influence.

Humble is charged with public intoxication, reckless driving and failure to maintain insurance.

