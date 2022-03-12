Cats stumble against Tennessee in SEC Tournament Semifinals
Mar. 12, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have been eliminated from the SEC Tournament running after falling to Tennessee 69-62.
Kentucky’s only lead was three minutes into the game. The Volunteers led the entire rest of regulation by as much as 14.
Before fouling out, Oscar Tshiebwe achieved his 27th double-double of the season, surpassing Dan Issel for the school single-season record.
Tennessee will face eight-seed Texas A&M in the SEC Championship.
