Cats stumble against Tennessee in SEC Tournament Semifinals

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have been eliminated from the SEC Tournament running after falling to Tennessee 69-62.

Kentucky’s only lead was three minutes into the game. The Volunteers led the entire rest of regulation by as much as 14.

Before fouling out, Oscar Tshiebwe achieved his 27th double-double of the season, surpassing Dan Issel for the school single-season record.

Tennessee will face eight-seed Texas A&M in the SEC Championship.

Kentucky-Tennessee Stats (StatBroadcast)

