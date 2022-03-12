Advertisement

Cats stumble against Tennessee in SEC Tournament Semifinals

March 12, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Players scramble for the ball during the game between Kentucky...
March 12, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Players scramble for the ball during the game between Kentucky and Tennessee at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics(Jacob Taylor | Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have been eliminated from the SEC Tournament running after falling to Tennessee 69-62.

Kentucky’s only lead was three minutes into the game. The Volunteers led the entire rest of regulation by as much as 14.

Before fouling out, Oscar Tshiebwe achieved his 27th double-double of the season, surpassing Dan Issel for the school single-season record.

Tennessee will face eight-seed Texas A&M in the SEC Championship.

Kentucky-Tennessee Stats
Kentucky-Tennessee Stats(StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

