Businesses celebrate St. Patrick’s Day despite snowstorm, cancelled parade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Businesses in Lexington are still celebrating St. Patrick’s Day despite the weather.

The city cancelled its parade and postponed the Shamrock Shuffle 3K to next Saturday.

Some businesses said they already purchased food and drinks, and scheduled their staff. That includes the managers of McCarthy’s Irish Bar downtown.

“We celebrate every day in Ireland and Lexington in particular,” joint manager Bobby O’Byrne said. “We’ve been open 26 years now this year and we’ve never closed.”

O’Byrne said the festival and race usually draws a large crowd to the bar.

“I was a little bit disappointed, it was kind of a rash decision, but I’d say, judging from the weather now, I think it’s going to clear up,” he said. “It should’ve been probably held.”

For customer Charles Nolen, his wife and his friends, it’s just their luck the parade was cancelled again.

“Very disappointing especially after the last two years, I’ve battled COVID twice, was vaccinated, I was really looking forward to having a better time,” he said.

For the past 11 years, his group has travelled to Lexington from Ashland for the occasion.

“I call this my Irish Christmas,” Nolen said.

Despite the cancelled plans, no one inside the bar is getting pinched.

“It’s a huge celebration, it’s a celebration of our patron saint and it’s carried on through America, everywhere in the world, “O’ Byrne said. “It’s hugely celebrated here.”

He said after two years of the pandemic, and wintry weather, staying open is their pot of gold.

McCarthy’s Irish Bar will have live music Tuesday night and on Thursday. Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones will play live music on Tuesday. The cover fee is $25.

