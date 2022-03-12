Advertisement

Big Blue Nation braves the weather to cheer on the Cats in Lexington

With March Madness upon us Kentucky fans have braved the weather to go out and support the Cats in the SEC Tournament.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
KSBar was filled to the brim with blue, and fans said after two years without NCAA Tournament runs, their emotions have run high all season long.

“I think that fans appreciate it even more this year. We were more enthusiastic and into the games because we really miss being at Rupp last year,” UK graduate Rachel Brady said.

They said that enthusiasm and excitement will only elevate now that the postseason has arrived. Fans said they had a hard time talking about the 2020 team because of the talent it had, and they wish that team could’ve had its chance in March.

Despite most of those players having moved on, fans are seeing this year as a shot at redeeming what was taken away from Kentucky basketball two years ago.

Fans said there’s no better time than no to be part of the Big Blue Nation, and said it’s time to go big or go home.

“It’s great to come to a place like this and to feel the atmosphere and be able to watch a game on a screen like that. I mean you can’t ask for nothing better. There’s no basketball better than Kentucky. Nothing. You just can’t beat it,” UK fan Steve Yopp said.

