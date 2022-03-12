Advertisement

1997 Hazard Lady Bulldogs honored at Girls’ Sweet 16

The 1997 Hazard Lady Bulldogs were honored at Rupp Arena on Saturday.
The 1997 Hazard Lady Bulldogs were honored at Rupp Arena on Saturday.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a reuinon 25 years in the making.

During halftime of the Southwestern-Bullitt East semifinal, the 1997 Hazard Lady Bulldogs state championship team was honored in Rupp Arena.

The coach of that team, Bill Fannin, said it was a blast to see his former players.

“A lot of them, they get out of school and they’re gone,” said Fannin. “You don’t see them for a long time and they change, they got families of their own now. It’s wonderful.”

Hazard beat Elizabethtown, 54-38, to win the 1997 KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 Championship in Frankfort.

The team held a luncheon in Lexington following their regonition at Rupp Arena.

