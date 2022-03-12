1997 Hazard Lady Bulldogs honored at Girls’ Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a reuinon 25 years in the making.

During halftime of the Southwestern-Bullitt East semifinal, the 1997 Hazard Lady Bulldogs state championship team was honored in Rupp Arena.

The coach of that team, Bill Fannin, said it was a blast to see his former players.

“A lot of them, they get out of school and they’re gone,” said Fannin. “You don’t see them for a long time and they change, they got families of their own now. It’s wonderful.”

Hazard beat Elizabethtown, 54-38, to win the 1997 KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 Championship in Frankfort.

The team held a luncheon in Lexington following their regonition at Rupp Arena.

