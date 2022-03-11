Advertisement

United Kingdom researchers visit EKY, studying COVID behaviors

(MGN Online)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Researchers are studying how the pandemic has impacted the coalfields of South Wales and Eastern Kentucky.

”You guys have got very famous coalfields, and it’s one of the most important coalfields in the US,” said Dr. Chris Saville from Bangor University. “We just felt it had a real similarity of what we got in Wales.”

Some of the similarities show how people in South Wales and Eastern Kentucky feel about COVID-19 and vaccinations. They said former coalfields of South Wales saw a larger number of COVID cases.

”Very short research project, it is only 6 months, so we’ve had to do things very, very quickly,” said professor Daniel Thomas.

People live much closer together in South Wales, but not in Eastern Kentucky where people live further apart and away from health services. Researchers said they may have an impact on access to vaccines.

”You’ve got working coalfields whereas our have been closed since the 1990′s really,” said Thomas. “I think the legacy of that industry in South Wales has led to a lot of deprivation, and we weren’t sure really if that applied here as well.”

A well-known Eastern Kentucky public health director visited South Wales.

”I had the opportunity to visit with some public health school nurses,” said Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director Scott Lockard. “School nursing is very important in what we do in public health, and looking at the similarities, the differences, what they’re doing there.”

”Relationships and working together is key,” he said. “Partnerships is where it is now, I have partnerships in Wales.”

