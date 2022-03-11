Advertisement

Southwestern girls down Franklin County, move on to Sweet 16 Semifinals

The Southwestern Lady Warriors are on to the quarterfinals of the Sweet 16 following a 67-56...
The Southwestern Lady Warriors are on to the quarterfinals of the Sweet 16 following a 67-56 win over McCracken County. They beat Franklin County Friday afternoon(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - They’ve won and they’re not done! The Southwestern Lady Warriors grounded the Franklin County Lady Flyers 47-40 in the Sweet 16 Quarterfinals Friday afternoon to move on to the Semifinals of the KHSAA Girls Sweet 16.

The Lady Warriors will play the winner of Friday afternoon’s second game between Bullitt East and Meade County.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bell County Sheriff looking for suspect
Eastern Kentucky sheriff asks public for help to find suspect
Logo images for WYMT newscasts
All eyes on weekend wintry potential
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Southern Kentucky
Sparks was arrested and is now facing charges of murder, wanton endangerment, operating a motor...
Man charged with murder following suspected DUI crash that killed two
Here are our latest thoughts on how much snow we could see from late Friday night through...
Alert Day: Temperatures soar before winter storm rolls into the mountains

Latest News

Corbin loses to GRC
Corbin ends Sweet Sixteen run with loss to George Rogers Clark
Lewis Morris retires as Middlesboro HC
Middlesboro head basketball coach Lewis Morris retires
The Panthers fell to Cooper 57-37 in the Sweet 16.
Pikeville falls to Cooper in Sweet Sixteen
Letcher Central falls in the Sweet 16 to Bowling Green 58-45
Letcher Central falls to Bowling Green in Girls’ Sweet 16