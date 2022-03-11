Southwestern girls down Franklin County, move on to Sweet 16 Semifinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - They’ve won and they’re not done! The Southwestern Lady Warriors grounded the Franklin County Lady Flyers 47-40 in the Sweet 16 Quarterfinals Friday afternoon to move on to the Semifinals of the KHSAA Girls Sweet 16.

The Lady Warriors will play the winner of Friday afternoon’s second game between Bullitt East and Meade County.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.