Sheriff: Robbery suspect arrested in Bell County

Lee Warren
Lee Warren(Knox Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing charges following a robbery at a Knox County business.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Flat Lick.

When they got there, they discovered the suspect, later identified as Lee Warren, 35, of Flat Lick, had pointed a gun at a clerk and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Deputies were told Warren took off on a three-wheel motorcycle heading toward Bell County on U.S. 25E.

When police pinged Warren’s phone, they found him in Pineville near a store under construction.

Pineville Police officers were dispatched to the scene and he was arrested without incident.

Warren is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a more than $100,000 cash bond. He is charged with robbery in Knox County and faces prior charges in Bell County from another incident involving check theft.

