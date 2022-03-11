Sheriff: Robbery suspect arrested in Bell County

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing charges following a robbery at a Knox County business.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Flat Lick.

When they got there, they discovered the suspect, later identified as Lee Warren, 35, of Flat Lick, had pointed a gun at a clerk and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Deputies were told Warren took off on a three-wheel motorcycle heading toward Bell County on U.S. 25E.

When police pinged Warren’s phone, they found him in Pineville near a store under construction.

Pineville Police officers were dispatched to the scene and he was arrested without incident.

Warren is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a more than $100,000 cash bond. He is charged with robbery in Knox County and faces prior charges in Bell County from another incident involving check theft.

