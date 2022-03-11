Advertisement

Severe Weather Alert Day continues as quick-hitting winter storm takes aim at the mountains

Most of the region was upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning early Friday morning. It starts later tonight and runs through most of Saturday depending on where you are.(WYMT Weather)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - All eyes are on a strong cold front this afternoon as it barrels it’s way toward the mountains, bringing with it a chance for rain changing to snow, and potentially quite a bit of it. Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our cold front will continue its march (no pun intended) through the area heading through the nighttime hours, allowing temperatures to plummet into the 20s during the overnight hours. The moisture remains behind the front, so as temperatures drop, rain will change to snow and could accumulate quite a bit. Road temperatures remain well above freezing but if snow is heavy enough, we could overcome that to see several inches of snow on the ground. Most of us will likely see between three and six inches of snow, with areas out west likely to see at least two to four inches.

Here are our latest thoughts on how much snow we could see from late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. This will be a quick hitting system.(WYMT Weather)
Here are the times we believe the snow transition will start to take place in your area tonight. It will start in the north and west and move south as temperatures drop.(WYMT Weather)

After the snow moves out, temperatures will continue to drop later in the nighttime hours. With a snowpack on the ground, overnight lows will drop like a rock, down into the upper single digits and lower teens. But, the snow won’t be sticking around long.

Sunday and Into the Work Week

We’ve got plenty of good news for our warm weather fans as well. After what will likely be a rough ride to church on Sunday morning, temperatures look to creep back up above freezing quickly with plenty of sunshine around to help melt that snowpack. We stay dry to start the week as well as temperatures climb back up into the lower 60s. A few showers will likely roam through the area through the second half of the week, but temperatures will slowly rise...back into the middle and upper 60s by the end of the week.

