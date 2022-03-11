Officials in Pike County prepare for late-winter snowfall

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As highs reached the mid-to-upper 60s on Friday in many areas of the region, emergency management officials and first responders in Pike County were preparing for the worst, as several inches of snow and frigid temperatures are in the forecast over the weekend.

“We’re gonna drop close to 40 degrees from today to tomorrow,” said Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson, “and then it’s going to drop, even more, another 10 degrees, possibly, for Saturday night.”

As temperatures rapidly drop, roads could become increasingly dangerous and officials warn to stay off of the roads if at all possible.

“A lot of people often times think that they can travel these roads and not realize how treacherous road conditions can be,” said Lieutenant Brandon Hayton of the Pikeville Fire Department. “It’s not normal everyday driving.”

Lt. Hayton also warned folks about the dangers surrounding power outages, another concern with this amount of snowfall. Lt. Hayton said to keep at least 72-hours’ worth of food and water in your home in case of an emergency and, if using alternative heating methods, to ensure those are used safely and are properly maintained.

“If you’re using something like gas as heat, like some people have kerosene heaters,” said Lt. Hayton, “it’s making sure it’s in a well-vented area because carbon monoxide is always a threat in any kind of alternative means of heating.”

Officials also advise to stay weather-aware and prepared for anything Mother Nature may bring.

“It’s Kentucky weather in the spring... here we are,” said Jackson, “but as long as we take heed to what weather service is putting out for us, we should be fine.”

Both Lt. Hayton and Jackson say to also watch out for road crews who will be salting local roadways as early as Friday evening.

